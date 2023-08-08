Sportsbooks have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Spencer Steer and others when the Miami Marlins visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has four quality starts in 21 chances this season.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Aug. 2 5.0 6 3 3 5 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 28 6.0 5 1 0 6 1 vs. Rockies Jul. 21 3.0 7 6 6 5 0 at Orioles Jul. 15 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 8 5.0 6 3 3 3 0

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has put up 157 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .374/.419/.467 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 97 hits with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .241/.331/.491 on the season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 5 1-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.351/.463 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0

