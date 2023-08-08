Joey Votto rides a two-game homer streak into the Cincinnati Reds' (60-55) game against the Miami Marlins (58-56) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Great American Ball Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (5-3) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-4) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (5-3, 4.14 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-4, 6.98 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (5-3) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.14, a 6.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.198 in 22 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Braxton Garrett vs. Reds

The Reds rank sixth in MLB with 558 runs scored this season. They have a .251 batting average this campaign with 135 home runs (13th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Reds to go 3-for-18 with two doubles and an RBI in five innings this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He has a 6.98 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 19 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.98, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .305 against him.

Weaver has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Weaver has pitched five or more innings in a game nine times this season entering this outing.

In one of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Luke Weaver vs. Marlins

He will take the hill against a Marlins squad that is hitting .263 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .399 (21st in the league) with 105 total home runs (26th in MLB play).

Weaver has thrown 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits while striking out six against the Marlins this season.

