Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .448 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .216 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 72 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 72), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (26.4%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 19 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.236
|AVG
|.196
|.294
|OBP
|.235
|.282
|SLG
|.330
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|31/6
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.85).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Weaver (2-4 with a 6.98 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 6.98 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to his opponents.
