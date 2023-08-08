The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .448 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .216 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Fortes has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 72 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.3% of those games.

He has homered in 6.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 72), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (26.4%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 19 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .236 AVG .196 .294 OBP .235 .282 SLG .330 3 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings