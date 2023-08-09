Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .264 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 63.9% of his 108 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.3% of his games this year, De La Cruz has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.4%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.307
|AVG
|.223
|.351
|OBP
|.274
|.478
|SLG
|.381
|21
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|27
|55/15
|K/BB
|56/16
|0
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
