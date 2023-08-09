On Wednesday, Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .264 with 24 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

In 63.9% of his 108 games this season, De La Cruz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.3% of his games this year, De La Cruz has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (33.3%), including eight multi-run games (7.4%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .307 AVG .223 .351 OBP .274 .478 SLG .381 21 XBH 18 7 HR 8 32 RBI 27 55/15 K/BB 56/16 0 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings