As of December 31 the Miami Dolphins' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +2500.

Watch the Dolphins this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Miami Betting Insights

Miami covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last year (sixth in ), and it allowed 337.8 yards per game (18th) on the other side of the ball.

The Dolphins had six wins at home last year and three on the road.

Miami got seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa passed for 3,548 yards (208.7 per game), completing 64.8% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 games last year.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jaylen Waddle had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (52.4 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Jalen Ramsey registered four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Bet on Dolphins to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1700 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1700 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

Odds are current as of August 9 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.