The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .195 with seven doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
  • Stallings has picked up a hit in 25 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine games this year (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 25
.210 AVG .178
.286 OBP .291
.272 SLG .247
3 XBH 5
1 HR 0
5 RBI 6
23/8 K/BB 21/10
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Ashcraft (6-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.18 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.