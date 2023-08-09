Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 9
The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .195 with seven doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Stallings has picked up a hit in 25 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.6%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.210
|AVG
|.178
|.286
|OBP
|.291
|.272
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|21/10
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Ashcraft (6-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 5.18 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went eight innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
