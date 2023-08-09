The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .195 with seven doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Stallings has picked up a hit in 25 of 55 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (16.4%), Stallings has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.6%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .210 AVG .178 .286 OBP .291 .272 SLG .247 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 21/10 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings