Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.
- Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this season (48 of 95), with more than one hit 18 times (18.9%).
- He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this season, Burger has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 95 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.257
|AVG
|.171
|.327
|OBP
|.228
|.662
|SLG
|.390
|25
|XBH
|16
|17
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|16
|45/14
|K/BB
|57/8
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.18 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
