The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is hitting .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.
  • Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this season (48 of 95), with more than one hit 18 times (18.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30.5% of his games this season, Burger has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 41 of 95 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 40
.257 AVG .171
.327 OBP .228
.662 SLG .390
25 XBH 16
17 HR 8
36 RBI 16
45/14 K/BB 57/8
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw eight innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.18 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.