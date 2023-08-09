The Miami Marlins, including Jake Burger (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .213 with 16 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.

Burger has gotten at least one hit in 50.5% of his games this season (48 of 95), with more than one hit 18 times (18.9%).

He has gone deep in 25.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.5% of his games this season, Burger has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41 of 95 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .257 AVG .171 .327 OBP .228 .662 SLG .390 25 XBH 16 17 HR 8 36 RBI 16 45/14 K/BB 57/8 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings