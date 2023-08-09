Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.

Chisholm has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this year (69.2%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has had an RBI in 20 games this season (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.6% of his games this year (18 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 29 .272 AVG .236 .344 OBP .281 .506 SLG .443 9 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 29/8 K/BB 32/6 7 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings