Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.
- Chisholm has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this year (69.2%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).
- Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has had an RBI in 20 games this season (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34.6% of his games this year (18 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|.272
|AVG
|.236
|.344
|OBP
|.281
|.506
|SLG
|.443
|9
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|29/8
|K/BB
|32/6
|7
|SB
|8
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
