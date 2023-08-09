Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.
  • Chisholm has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this year (69.2%), including nine multi-hit games (17.3%).
  • Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (21.2%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has had an RBI in 20 games this season (38.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 34.6% of his games this year (18 of 52), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 29
.272 AVG .236
.344 OBP .281
.506 SLG .443
9 XBH 9
5 HR 6
11 RBI 14
29/8 K/BB 32/6
7 SB 8

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Ashcraft (6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .275 batting average against him.
