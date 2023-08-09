Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- .065 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .238.
- Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (40 of 71), with at least two hits 10 times (14.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 21 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.229
|AVG
|.248
|.244
|OBP
|.304
|.322
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|25/2
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.18 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
