Joey Wendle -- .065 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .238.
  • Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (40 of 71), with at least two hits 10 times (14.1%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 21 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 34
.229 AVG .248
.244 OBP .304
.322 SLG .343
10 XBH 7
0 HR 1
6 RBI 8
25/2 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Reds will send Ashcraft (6-7) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 5.18 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
