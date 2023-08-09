Joey Wendle -- .065 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .238.

Wendle has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (40 of 71), with at least two hits 10 times (14.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Wendle has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 21 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .229 AVG .248 .244 OBP .304 .322 SLG .343 10 XBH 7 0 HR 1 6 RBI 8 25/2 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings