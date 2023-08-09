Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (100) this season while batting .246 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 101st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 110 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 25 games this year, he has gone deep (22.7%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Soler has had an RBI in 37 games this season (33.6%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year (48 of 110), with two or more runs 12 times (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .237 AVG .255 .300 OBP .370 .460 SLG .543 22 XBH 26 11 HR 17 27 RBI 35 54/18 K/BB 58/34 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings