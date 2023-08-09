Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the hill, on August 9 at 12:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his last game against the Reds.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (100) this season while batting .246 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 101st in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 110 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 25 games this year, he has gone deep (22.7%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).
- Soler has had an RBI in 37 games this season (33.6%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year (48 of 110), with two or more runs 12 times (10.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.237
|AVG
|.255
|.300
|OBP
|.370
|.460
|SLG
|.543
|22
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|35
|54/18
|K/BB
|58/34
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
