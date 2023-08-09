After hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .238 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

Bell has gotten a hit in 67 of 104 games this year (64.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (15.4%).

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 23.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .240 AVG .225 .314 OBP .318 .371 SLG .387 15 XBH 17 4 HR 7 22 RBI 27 39/19 K/BB 50/26 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings