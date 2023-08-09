After hitting .256 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Graham Ashcraft) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .238 with 21 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Bell has gotten a hit in 67 of 104 games this year (64.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (15.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 12 games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bell has picked up an RBI in 37.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 23.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.8%).

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 52
.240 AVG .225
.314 OBP .318
.371 SLG .387
15 XBH 17
4 HR 7
22 RBI 27
39/19 K/BB 50/26
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.18 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went eight innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
