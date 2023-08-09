On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .878, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 79.8% of his 109 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 45 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this year (33%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .410 AVG .329 .447 OBP .383 .498 SLG .425 16 XBH 15 1 HR 2 27 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

