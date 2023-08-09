Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Reds - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Luis Arraez (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Miami Marlins play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Reds Player Props
|Marlins vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .878, fueled by an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .462. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 79.8% of his 109 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 45 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 2.8% of his games in 2023, and 0.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this year (33%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (11%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.410
|AVG
|.329
|.447
|OBP
|.383
|.498
|SLG
|.425
|16
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.83 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (161 total, 1.4 per game).
- Ashcraft (6-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.18 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed eight innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.