Wednesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) against the Miami Marlins (59-56) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 9.

The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).

Marlins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Marlins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Miami has won 13 of 33 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (465 total, 4.0 per game).

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

