Marlins vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) against the Miami Marlins (59-56) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on August 9.
The Reds will give the nod to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).
Marlins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Marlins vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have won in 24, or 42.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Miami has won 13 of 33 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (465 total, 4.0 per game).
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|@ Rangers
|L 6-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Jordan Montgomery
|August 5
|@ Rangers
|L 9-8
|George Soriano vs Jon Gray
|August 6
|@ Rangers
|L 6-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Andrew Heaney
|August 7
|@ Reds
|L 5-2
|Eury Pérez vs Brandon Williamson
|August 8
|@ Reds
|W 3-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Luke Weaver
|August 9
|@ Reds
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 11
|Yankees
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 12
|Yankees
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Carlos Rodón
|August 13
|Yankees
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Gerrit Cole
|August 14
|Astros
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Cristian Javier
|August 15
|Astros
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Hunter Brown
