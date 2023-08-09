The Miami Marlins will look to Jorge Soler for continued success at the plate when they take on TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -120 +100 10 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Marlins games have not had a spread set by bookmakers. For three games in a row, Miami and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 9.7 runs.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 24 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won 16 of its 45 games, or 35.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami and its opponents have hit the over in 52 of its 114 games with a total this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Marlins have a mark of 4-2-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 25-32 27-25 31-31 45-41 13-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.