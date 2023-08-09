Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins square off against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Marlins vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 106 home runs as a team.

Miami is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 465 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Miami has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.

Miami has pitched to a 4.19 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.273 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Johnny Cueto (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Cueto has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Jordan Montgomery 8/5/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away George Soriano Jon Gray 8/6/2023 Rangers L 6-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds L 5-2 Away Eury Pérez Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds - Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees - Home Jesús Luzardo Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/12/2023 Yankees - Home Sandy Alcantara Carlos Rodón 8/13/2023 Yankees - Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros - Home Braxton Garrett Cristian Javier 8/15/2023 Astros - Home Johnny Cueto Hunter Brown

