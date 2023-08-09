Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) will host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (59-56) at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, August 9, with a start time of 12:35 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +110. A 10-run total is listed in the matchup.

Marlins vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.18 ERA) vs Johnny Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Marlins' matchup against the Reds but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to defeat the Reds with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 17, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 8-7 (winning 53.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Reds did not win a game as the moneyline favorite over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Marlins have won 13 of 33 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+135) Josh Bell 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+180) Jake Burger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.