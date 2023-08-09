The Miami Marlins (59-56) will look to Jorge Soler, on a two-game homer streak, versus the Cincinnati Reds (60-56) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft (6-7) against the Marlins and Johnny Cueto (0-3).

Marlins vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.18 ERA) vs Cueto - MIA (0-3, 5.32 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johnny Cueto

Cueto (0-3) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.32 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 37-year-old has a 5.32 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings during five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .192 to his opponents.

Cueto is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year.

Cueto will try to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.4 innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

The Reds' Ashcraft (6-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.18, a 1.8 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.460 in 21 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .262 this season, third in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .399 (21st in the league) with 106 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 6-for-24 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

