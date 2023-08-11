Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .264.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 70 of 109 games this season (64.2%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (25.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 109), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has driven home a run in 38 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 37 games this year (33.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.307
|AVG
|.224
|.351
|OBP
|.273
|.478
|SLG
|.393
|21
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|55/15
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
