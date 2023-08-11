The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .264.
  • De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 70 of 109 games this season (64.2%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (25.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 109), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • De La Cruz has driven home a run in 38 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 37 games this year (33.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 55
.307 AVG .224
.351 OBP .273
.478 SLG .393
21 XBH 19
7 HR 9
32 RBI 28
55/15 K/BB 57/16
0 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
