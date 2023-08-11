The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks while batting .264.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 70 of 109 games this season (64.2%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (25.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 109), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has driven home a run in 38 games this year (34.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this year (33.9%), including eight multi-run games (7.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .307 AVG .224 .351 OBP .273 .478 SLG .393 21 XBH 19 7 HR 9 32 RBI 28 55/15 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings