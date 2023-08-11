A quarterfinal is next for Carlos Alcaraz in the Western & Southern Open, and he will meet Max Purcell. Alcaraz's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center are +200, the No. 2 odds in the field.

Alcaraz at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 11-20

August 11-20 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alcaraz's Next Match

Alcaraz is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Purcell on Friday, August 18 at 3:00 PM ET (after getting past Tommy Paul 7-6, 6-7, 6-3).

Carlos Alcaraz Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +120

Western & Southern Open odds to win: +200

Alcaraz Stats

Alcaraz beat No. 13-ranked Paul 7-6, 6-7, 6-3 on Thursday to make the .

Alcaraz is 64-9 over the past year, with seven tournament wins.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has gone 27-6 and has won a pair of titles.

Alcaraz, over the past 12 months, has played 73 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.5 games per match.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Alcaraz has played 25.9 games per match.

Alcaraz has won 34.1% of his return games and 83.7% of his service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Alcaraz, over the past year, has been victorious in 82.4% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.

