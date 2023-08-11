Cori Gauff 2023 Western & Southern Open Odds
Cori Gauff is attempting to secure a trophy in the Western & Southern Open final, against Karolina Muchova. Gauff currently is +600 to become the champ at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
Gauff at the 2023 Western & Southern Open
- Next Round: Finals
- Tournament Dates: August 11-20
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff's Next Match
In the final, on Sunday, August 20 (at 1:30 PM ET), Gauff will face Muchova, after defeating Iga Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.
Gauff currently has odds of -210 to win her next match versus Muchova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Cori Gauff Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +900
- Western & Southern Open odds to win: +600
Gauff Stats
- Gauff beat Swiatek 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals.
- Gauff has won two of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 45-16.
- On hard courts over the past year, Gauff has gone 34-9 and has won a pair of titles.
- Through 61 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Gauff has played 19.4 games per match. She won 57.8% of them.
- In her 43 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Gauff has played 19.3 games per match.
- Gauff has won 40.8% of her return games and 74.5% of her service games over the past year.
- On hard courts, Gauff, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 77.0% of her service games and 41.4% of her return games.
