At +2500, the Miami Dolphins are No. 10 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami put together a 9-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Dolphins games hit the over.

Miami totaled 364.5 yards per game on offense last season (sixth in ), and it ranked 18th on the other side of the ball with 337.8 yards allowed per game.

The Dolphins posted a 6-2 record at home and were 3-6 away last season.

As the underdog, Miami picked up just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 7-3.

The Dolphins were 7-5 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.

Dolphins Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 3,548 yards (208.7 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 64.8%.

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, hauling in 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

In 17 games, Raheem Mostert rushed for 891 yards (52.4 per game) and three TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, Jalen Ramsey compiled 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

