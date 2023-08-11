The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .214 with 17 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.

Burger has had a hit in 49 of 96 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.8%).

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).

Burger has had an RBI in 29 games this season (30.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (42.7%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 6 .257 AVG .190 .327 OBP .261 .662 SLG .429 25 XBH 3 17 HR 1 36 RBI 2 45/14 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings