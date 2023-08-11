Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .214 with 17 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 49 of 96 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (18.8%).
- In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 7.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Burger has had an RBI in 29 games this season (30.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this season (42.7%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|6
|.257
|AVG
|.190
|.327
|OBP
|.261
|.662
|SLG
|.429
|25
|XBH
|3
|17
|HR
|1
|36
|RBI
|2
|45/14
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
