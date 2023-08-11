Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .251 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.

In 69.8% of his 53 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 53), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this season (20 of 53), with more than one RBI three times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 30 .272 AVG .236 .344 OBP .280 .506 SLG .436 9 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 29/8 K/BB 35/6 7 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings