Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is hitting .251 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 69.8% of his 53 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 53), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this season (20 of 53), with more than one RBI three times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 30
.272 AVG .236
.344 OBP .280
.506 SLG .436
9 XBH 9
5 HR 6
11 RBI 14
29/8 K/BB 35/6
7 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
