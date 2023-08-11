Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Jazz Chisholm -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Reds.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .251 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 69.8% of his 53 games this season, Chisholm has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 53), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Chisholm has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this season (20 of 53), with more than one RBI three times (5.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (34.0%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|30
|.272
|AVG
|.236
|.344
|OBP
|.280
|.506
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|29/8
|K/BB
|35/6
|7
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
