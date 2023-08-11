Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .061 in his past 10 games, 212 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Yankees Player Props
|Marlins vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Yankees
|Marlins vs Yankees Odds
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .238.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 40 of 71 games this season (56.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 71 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 21 of 71 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.229
|AVG
|.248
|.244
|OBP
|.304
|.322
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|25/2
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The 24-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.