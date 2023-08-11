Joey Wendle -- with an on-base percentage of .061 in his past 10 games, 212 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the hill, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while batting .238.
  • Wendle has gotten a hit in 40 of 71 games this season (56.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 71 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Wendle has driven in a run in 13 games this year (18.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 21 of 71 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 34
.229 AVG .248
.244 OBP .304
.322 SLG .343
10 XBH 7
0 HR 1
6 RBI 8
25/2 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
