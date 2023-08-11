The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has 101 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .246 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

In 64.0% of his 111 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 43.2% of his games this year (48 of 111), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .237 AVG .255 .300 OBP .368 .460 SLG .538 22 XBH 26 11 HR 17 27 RBI 35 54/18 K/BB 59/34 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings