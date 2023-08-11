Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has 101 hits, which ranks first among Miami hitters this season, while batting .246 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- In 64.0% of his 111 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 22.5% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- In 43.2% of his games this year (48 of 111), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.237
|AVG
|.255
|.300
|OBP
|.368
|.460
|SLG
|.538
|22
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|35
|54/18
|K/BB
|59/34
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
