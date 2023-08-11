On Friday, Josh Bell (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Read More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .241 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.

Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with two homers.

In 68 of 105 games this season (64.8%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

In 13 games this year, he has homered (12.4%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 40 games this year (38.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 .500 AVG .261 .600 OBP .320 .875 SLG .609 1 XBH 4 1 HR 2 2 RBI 5 0/2 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings