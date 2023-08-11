Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Bell (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Yankees Player Props
|Marlins vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Yankees
|Marlins vs Yankees Odds
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .241 with 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 47 walks.
- Bell enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .263 with two homers.
- In 68 of 105 games this season (64.8%) Bell has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (12.4%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40 games this year (38.1%), Bell has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|.500
|AVG
|.261
|.600
|OBP
|.320
|.875
|SLG
|.609
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/2
|K/BB
|9/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The 24-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.