Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 52nd in slugging.

Arraez has had a hit in 88 of 110 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 45 times (40.9%).

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.7%, and 0.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.7% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 53 .410 AVG .327 .447 OBP .381 .498 SLG .422 16 XBH 15 1 HR 2 27 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings