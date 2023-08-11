Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 52nd in slugging.
  • Arraez has had a hit in 88 of 110 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 45 times (40.9%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.7%, and 0.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 32.7% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 53
.410 AVG .327
.447 OBP .381
.498 SLG .422
16 XBH 15
1 HR 2
27 RBI 25
8/15 K/BB 20/16
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
