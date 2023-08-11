Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, on August 11 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 52nd in slugging.
- Arraez has had a hit in 88 of 110 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits 45 times (40.9%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (2.7%, and 0.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.7% of his games this season, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.410
|AVG
|.327
|.447
|OBP
|.381
|.498
|SLG
|.422
|16
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (143 total, 1.2 per game).
- Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 24-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
