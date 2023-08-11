The Miami Marlins and New York Yankees will play on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Aaron Judge among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Yankees are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Marlins (-145). An 8.5-run total is set for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -145 +120 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Miami games have gone under the total four straight times, and the average total in this span was 9.6 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have compiled a 33-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.3% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Miami has a 23-6 record (winning 79.3% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Marlins a 59.2% chance to win.

Miami has had an over/under set by bookmakers 115 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-58-5).

The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-24 26-32 28-25 31-31 46-41 13-15

