Randy Vasquez gets the nod on the mound for the New York Yankees looking to take down Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 109 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in baseball.

Miami ranks 19th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Marlins have the third-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Miami is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (470 total).

The Marlins are 16th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Marlins strike out eight times per game to rank seventh in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.273).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Luzardo has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo will look to collect his 19th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Rangers L 9-8 Away George Soriano Jon Gray 8/6/2023 Rangers L 6-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds L 5-2 Away Eury Pérez Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees - Home Jesús Luzardo Randy Vasquez 8/12/2023 Yankees - Home Sandy Alcantara Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/13/2023 Yankees - Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros - Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros - Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros - Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.