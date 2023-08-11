On Friday, August 11 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (60-56) host the New York Yankees (59-56) at LoanDepot park in the series opener. Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Marlins, while Randy Vasquez will take the mound for the Yankees.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Yankees have +120 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-6, 3.52 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Marlins and Yankees game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Marlins (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

Marlins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 23-6 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (79.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins went 1-3 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (38.9%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won eight of 16 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins vs. Yankees Player Props

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.