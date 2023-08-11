Bookmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Luzardo Stats

Jesus Luzardo (8-6) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 24th start of the season.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Luzardo has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 25-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 4 5.1 6 4 4 8 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 30 4.2 7 4 4 3 3 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 7.0 4 1 1 13 2 at Cardinals Jul. 17 4.0 5 3 2 2 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 9 6.1 4 2 2 9 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 48 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.336/.444 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 60 hits with 11 doubles, 21 home runs, 49 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .284/.414/.635 slash line so far this year.

Judge brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

