Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Yankees on August 11, 2023
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bookmakers have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Jesús Luzardo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Luzardo Stats
- Jesus Luzardo (8-6) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 24th start of the season.
- He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.
- Luzardo has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 23 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
- The 25-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.197 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Luzardo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Aug. 4
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|8
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 30
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|3
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|13
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 17
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 9
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 17 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 48 RBI (116 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.336/.444 so far this season.
- Torres hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 8
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 6
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 60 hits with 11 doubles, 21 home runs, 49 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .284/.414/.635 slash line so far this year.
- Judge brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
