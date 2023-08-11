The Miami Marlins (60-56) and New York Yankees (59-56) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series victory over the Reds, and the Yankees a series loss to the White Sox.

The probable pitchers are Jesus Luzardo (8-6) for the Marlins and Randy Vasquez for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (8-6, 3.52 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will send Luzardo (8-6) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.52 and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .241 in 23 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.

Luzardo has started 23 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.

The 24-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.