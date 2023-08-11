Friday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (60-56) squaring off against the New York Yankees (59-56) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Marlins, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (8-6, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez.

Marlins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Marlins have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 33, or 62.3%, of those games.

This season Miami has won 23 of its 29 games, or 79.3%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored 470 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).

Marlins Schedule