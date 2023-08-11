The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .481 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 50.7% of his games this season (37 of 73), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19 games this season (26.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (27.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 37
.236 AVG .202
.294 OBP .246
.282 SLG .333
3 XBH 7
1 HR 4
13 RBI 8
15/7 K/BB 31/6
2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez will start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old right-hander.
