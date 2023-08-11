The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes and his .481 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Randy Vasquez and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez

Randy Vasquez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

In 50.7% of his games this season (37 of 73), Fortes has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.1%) he recorded at least two.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (26.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 20 times this season (27.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .236 AVG .202 .294 OBP .246 .282 SLG .333 3 XBH 7 1 HR 4 13 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 31/6 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings