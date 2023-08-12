A Lim Kim is part of the field at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, GBR in the 2023 AIG Women’s Open from August 10-12. The par-72 course spans 6,881 yards and the purse available is $7,300,000.00.

Looking to bet on Kim at the AIG Women's Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

A Lim Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par eight times and shot 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Kim has finished in the top five twice in her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Kim has top-five finishes in each of her past two tournaments.

Kim has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 25 -6 277 0 20 5 5 $978,403

AIG Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 134 yards longer than the 6,881-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

The average course Kim has played in the past year has been 319 yards shorter than the 6,881 yards Walton Heath Golf Club will be at for this event.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open was strong, putting her in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Kim was better than 72% of the golfers at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Kim did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

Kim's nine birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average (4.8).

In that most recent outing, Kim had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.9).

Kim finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Kim underperformed compared to the field average of 1.9 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

AIG Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: Walton Heath Golf Club

Walton Heath Golf Club Location: Surrey, GBR

Surrey, GBR Par: 72 / 6,881 yards

72 / 6,881 yards Kim Odds to Win: +5000

