Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Bryan De La Cruz -- hitting .237 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Yankees.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .265.
- De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 38 games this season (34.5%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (38 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|55
|.308
|AVG
|.224
|.354
|OBP
|.273
|.481
|SLG
|.393
|22
|XBH
|19
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|28
|56/16
|K/BB
|57/16
|0
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- King will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
- In 38 games this season, he has put up a 2.88 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .215 against him.
