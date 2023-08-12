Bryan De La Cruz -- hitting .237 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Yankees.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .265.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has gone deep in 16 games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 38 games this season (34.5%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (38 of 110), with two or more runs eight times (7.3%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 55 .308 AVG .224 .354 OBP .273 .481 SLG .393 22 XBH 19 7 HR 9 32 RBI 28 56/16 K/BB 57/16 0 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings