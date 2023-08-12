The Miami Dolphins have +2500 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +275

+275 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Miami Betting Insights

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Miami averaged 364.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it sixth in the . On defense, it ranked 18th, allowing 337.8 yards per game.

The Dolphins went 6-2 at home last year and 3-6 on the road.

Miami posted seven wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Dolphins were 3-3 in the AFC East and 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Dolphins Impact Players

Tua Tagovailoa had 25 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 64.8% of his throws for 3,548 yards (208.7 per game).

Tyreek Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards (100.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylen Waddle scored eight TDs, catching 75 balls for 1,356 yards (79.8 per game).

On the ground, Raheem Mostert scored three touchdowns and picked up 891 yards (52.4 per game).

Jalen Ramsey posted four interceptions to go with 88 tackles, 4.0 TFL, two sacks, and 18 passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

2023-24 Dolphins NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Chargers - +2500 2 September 17 @ Patriots - +6600 3 September 24 Broncos - +5000 4 October 1 @ Bills - +1000 5 October 8 Giants - +6600 6 October 15 Panthers - +8000 7 October 22 @ Eagles - +800 8 October 29 Patriots - +6600 9 November 5 @ Chiefs - +600 11 November 19 Raiders - +8000 12 November 24 @ Jets - +1800 13 December 3 @ Commanders - +8000 14 December 11 Titans - +10000 15 December 17 Jets - +1800 16 December 24 Cowboys - +1500 17 December 31 @ Ravens - +2000 18 January 7 Bills - +1000

