Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees and Michael King on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .192 with seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
- Stallings has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this year (44.6%), including multiple hits four times (7.1%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this year (16.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.2%), including one multi-run game.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.210
|AVG
|.173
|.286
|OBP
|.300
|.272
|SLG
|.240
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/12
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- King will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
- The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 38 times this season.
- Over his 38 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .215 against him. He has a 2.88 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
