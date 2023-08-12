Jacob Stallings and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees and Michael King on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Yankees Starter: Michael King
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .192 with seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks.
  • Stallings has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this year (44.6%), including multiple hits four times (7.1%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this year (16.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 26
.210 AVG .173
.286 OBP .300
.272 SLG .240
3 XBH 5
1 HR 0
5 RBI 6
23/8 K/BB 22/12
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
  • King will start for the Yankees, his first this season.
  • The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 38 times this season.
  • Over his 38 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .215 against him. He has a 2.88 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
