Jacob Stallings and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the New York Yankees and Michael King on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .192 with seven doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Stallings has had a hit in 25 of 56 games this year (44.6%), including multiple hits four times (7.1%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in nine games this year (16.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (23.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .210 AVG .173 .286 OBP .300 .272 SLG .240 3 XBH 5 1 HR 0 5 RBI 6 23/8 K/BB 22/12 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings