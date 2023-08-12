The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has 19 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks while batting .217.

Burger has picked up a hit in 50 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (24.7%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.9% of his games this year, Burger has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (17.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 41 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .333 AVG .190 .429 OBP .261 .500 SLG .429 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 1/1 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings