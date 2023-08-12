Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Jake Burger (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Yankees.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger has 19 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 25 walks while batting .217.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 50 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in 24 of them (24.7%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Burger has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (17.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.333
|AVG
|.190
|.429
|OBP
|.261
|.500
|SLG
|.429
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|1/1
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- King starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
- In 38 games this season, he has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .215 against him.
