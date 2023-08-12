Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.
- In 70.4% of his games this season (38 of 54), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 20.4% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (37.0%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.271
|AVG
|.236
|.340
|OBP
|.280
|.494
|SLG
|.436
|9
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|14
|30/8
|K/BB
|35/6
|7
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- King starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The 28-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .215 against him this season. He has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 38 appearances.
