On Saturday, Jazz Chisholm (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.

In 70.4% of his games this season (38 of 54), Chisholm has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 20.4% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (37.0%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 19 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 30 .271 AVG .236 .340 OBP .280 .494 SLG .436 9 XBH 9 5 HR 6 11 RBI 14 30/8 K/BB 35/6 7 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings