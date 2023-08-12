The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.065 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Michael King
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

  • Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .235.
  • Wendle has gotten a hit in 40 of 72 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • In 13 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 34
.223 AVG .248
.238 OBP .304
.314 SLG .343
10 XBH 7
0 HR 1
6 RBI 8
26/2 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • King will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
  • The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
  • He has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .215 against him over his 38 appearances this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.