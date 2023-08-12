The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.065 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Yankees Starter: Michael King

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .235.

Wendle has gotten a hit in 40 of 72 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.9%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

In 13 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .223 AVG .248 .238 OBP .304 .314 SLG .343 10 XBH 7 0 HR 1 6 RBI 8 26/2 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings