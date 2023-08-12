Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.065 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Michael King and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Yankees Player Props
|Marlins vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Yankees
|Marlins vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Yankees Odds
|Marlins vs Yankees Prediction
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .235.
- Wendle has gotten a hit in 40 of 72 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (13.9%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In 13 games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|34
|.223
|AVG
|.248
|.238
|OBP
|.304
|.314
|SLG
|.343
|10
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|26/2
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- King will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
- He has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .215 against him over his 38 appearances this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.