Jorge Soler -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Michael King
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler leads Miami in total hits (101) this season while batting .244 with 48 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
  • Soler has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.3% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Soler has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (15.2%).
  • He has scored at least once 48 times this season (42.9%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 57
.233 AVG .255
.295 OBP .368
.450 SLG .538
22 XBH 26
11 HR 17
27 RBI 35
56/18 K/BB 59/34
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
  • King will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
  • The 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
  • In 38 games this season, he has put up a 2.88 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .215 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.