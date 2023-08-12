Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jorge Soler -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (101) this season while batting .244 with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.3% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (15.2%).
- He has scored at least once 48 times this season (42.9%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.255
|.295
|OBP
|.368
|.450
|SLG
|.538
|22
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|17
|27
|RBI
|35
|56/18
|K/BB
|59/34
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- King will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.
- The 28-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
- In 38 games this season, he has put up a 2.88 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .215 against him.
