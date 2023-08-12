Jorge Soler -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the New York Yankees, with Michael King on the hill, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (101) this season while batting .244 with 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 71 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.3% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (33.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (15.2%).

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (42.9%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .233 AVG .255 .295 OBP .368 .450 SLG .538 22 XBH 26 11 HR 17 27 RBI 35 56/18 K/BB 59/34 0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings