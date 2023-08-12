On Saturday, Josh Bell (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Michael King

Michael King TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .241 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 walks.

Bell will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with three homers in his last outings.

In 65.1% of his 106 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 106), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bell has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (38.7%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.4%).

He has scored in 26 of 106 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .251 AVG .231 .327 OBP .321 .406 SLG .421 17 XBH 19 6 HR 9 25 RBI 31 41/21 K/BB 51/26 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings