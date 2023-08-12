Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Josh Bell (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Michael King. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .241 with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 walks.
- Bell will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with three homers in his last outings.
- In 65.1% of his 106 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (14 of 106), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (38.7%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (10.4%).
- He has scored in 26 of 106 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.251
|AVG
|.231
|.327
|OBP
|.321
|.406
|SLG
|.421
|17
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|31
|41/21
|K/BB
|51/26
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- King will take the mound to start for the Yankees, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen 38 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .215 against him this season. He has a 2.88 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his 38 appearances.
