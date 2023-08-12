Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Yankees - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Yankees Starter: Michael King
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .867, fueled by an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .456. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- In 88 of 111 games this year (79.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (40.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (2.7%), homering in 0.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36 games this season (32.4%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|53
|.403
|AVG
|.327
|.439
|OBP
|.381
|.489
|SLG
|.422
|16
|XBH
|15
|1
|HR
|2
|27
|RBI
|25
|8/15
|K/BB
|20/16
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.2 per game).
- King starts for the first time this season for the Yankees.
- The 28-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 38 appearances so far.
- Over his 38 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .215 against him. He has a 2.88 ERA and averages 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
