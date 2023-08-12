The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.220 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael King and the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .867, fueled by an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .456. All three of those stats lead Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks first in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

In 88 of 111 games this year (79.3%) Arraez has had a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (40.5%).

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (2.7%), homering in 0.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 36 games this season (32.4%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 53 .403 AVG .327 .439 OBP .381 .489 SLG .422 16 XBH 15 1 HR 2 27 RBI 25 8/15 K/BB 20/16 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings