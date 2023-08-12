The New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres take the field at LoanDepot park against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

The Marlins are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Yankees have +145 odds to win. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Marlins vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -175 +145 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have compiled a 33-21 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, Miami has a 9-3 record (winning 75% of its games).

The Marlins have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has had an over/under set by bookmakers 116 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-58-5).

The Marlins have gone 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-25 26-32 28-25 31-32 46-42 13-15

