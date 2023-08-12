The Miami Marlins and New York Yankees will play on Saturday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.

Marlins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 110 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.

Miami's .400 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Marlins' .261 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Miami has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (474 total runs).

The Marlins rank 17th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

Marlins batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Alcantara has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Alcantara will try to extend a 21-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Rangers L 6-0 Away Sandy Alcantara Andrew Heaney 8/7/2023 Reds L 5-2 Away Eury Pérez Brandon Williamson 8/8/2023 Reds W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 8/9/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Johnny Cueto Graham Ashcraft 8/11/2023 Yankees L 9-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Ian Hamilton 8/12/2023 Yankees - Home Sandy Alcantara Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/13/2023 Yankees - Home Eury Pérez Gerrit Cole 8/14/2023 Astros - Home Braxton Garrett Framber Valdez 8/15/2023 Astros - Home Johnny Cueto Cristian Javier 8/16/2023 Astros - Home Jesús Luzardo Justin Verlander 8/18/2023 Dodgers - Away Sandy Alcantara Tony Gonsolin

