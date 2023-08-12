How to Watch the Marlins vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
The Miami Marlins and New York Yankees will play on Saturday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Jorge Soler and Gleyber Torres among those expected to produce at the plate.
Marlins vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 110 home runs this season, the fourth-lowest total in MLB action.
- Miami's .400 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins' .261 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- Miami has the No. 26 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (474 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 17th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
- Marlins batters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- Miami's pitching staff is No. 1 in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.281).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 24th of the season. He is 4-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Alcantara has nine quality starts under his belt this season.
- Alcantara will try to extend a 21-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).
- In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-0
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Andrew Heaney
|8/7/2023
|Reds
|L 5-2
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Brandon Williamson
|8/8/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|8/9/2023
|Reds
|W 5-4
|Away
|Johnny Cueto
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/11/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Ian Hamilton
|8/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Gerrit Cole
|8/14/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Framber Valdez
|8/15/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Johnny Cueto
|Cristian Javier
|8/16/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Justin Verlander
|8/18/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Tony Gonsolin
