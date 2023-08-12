The Miami Marlins (60-57) will rely on Luis Arraez when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (60-56) at LoanDepot park on Saturday, August 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Marlins (-175). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Sandy Alcantara - MIA (4-10, 4.34 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (5-2, 4.97 ERA)

Marlins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 33 (61.1%) of those contests.

The Marlins have a 9-3 record (winning 75% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Miami has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (40.5%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a mark of 1-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Marlins vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sandy Alcantara - - - -

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +8000 16th 3rd

