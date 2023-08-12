Player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the New York Yankees at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Alcantara Stats

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (4-10) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Alcantara has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

The 27-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.34), 27th in WHIP (1.205), and 51st in K/9 (7.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Alcantara Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 6 6.0 6 5 4 7 0 vs. Phillies Aug. 1 8.0 4 0 0 5 1 at Rays Jul. 26 9.0 5 1 1 7 1 at Cardinals Jul. 19 6.0 8 4 4 7 2 at Orioles Jul. 14 6.0 8 3 2 5 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Torres Stats

Torres has 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 45 walks and 49 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .271/.337/.446 on the season.

Torres has hit safely in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .436 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 3-for-4 3 1 2 7 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has put up 61 hits with 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.418/.645 on the year.

Judge heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, two home runs, nine walks and three RBI.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Aug. 11 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Aug. 8 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 at White Sox Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Astros Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

