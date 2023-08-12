The New York Yankees (60-56) will look for Gleyber Torres to prolong a 10-game hitting streak versus the Miami Marlins (60-57), on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (4-10) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (4-10, 4.34 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (5-2, 4.97 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (4-10) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 4.34, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.205.

He has nine quality starts in 23 chances this season.

Alcantara has pitched five or more innings in 20 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw four innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.

In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .244 against him.

Cortes is trying to pick up his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Cortes will try to collect his 10th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.