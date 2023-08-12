Saturday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (60-57) against the New York Yankees (60-56) at LoanDepot park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Marlins. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on August 12.

The Marlins will give the nod to Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Nestor Cortes Jr. (5-2, 4.97 ERA).

Marlins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 54 times this season and won 33, or 61.1%, of those games.

Miami is 9-3 this season when entering a game favored by -175 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 474 (4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

Marlins Schedule